DeFi

Latest DeFi exploits show audits are no guarantee

Raft Finance and Kyberswap both underwent multiple audits before being drained

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Fan mail and ETH tips sent to KyberSwap hacker who stole $48M

Ethereum users have left the KyberSwap hacker a ton of on-chain messages

by David Canellis /
DeFi

KyberSwap Elastic Faces ‘Potential Vulnerability’

The protocol tweeted a warning out to its users, noting that it had temporarily disabled all liquidity pools to address the issue

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Binance Identifies Suspects Who Stole From KyberSwap Whales

DeFi platform KyberSwap suffered a frontend security breach last week that allowed hackers to steal crypto from two whale wallets

by Shalini Nagarajan /

