Finance

Nomura’s crypto unit to offer yield-bearing ETH fund: Report

Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund

by Donovan Choy /
Finance

Two new crypto funds set to offer investors staking yield access

A fund by Laser Digital offers investors exposure to the Polygon network, while a new 21Shares ETP focuses on staking rewards from Toncoin

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Nomura’s Laser Digital follows BTC fund with ETH offering

The product, designed for institutional investors, offers a staking facility that gives a yield of roughly 5.5%, company exec tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Laser Digital’s new asset management arm plotting full crypto suite

The Nomura-backed company’s first product is set to be followed by funds across traditional and digital asset classes, exec tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Business

Nomura crypto arm locks down full license in Dubai

Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months

by James Cirrone /
Business

Number of crypto M&A deals plummeted in Q2

After deals peaked at 54 during the first three months of 2023, such activity dropped roughly 40% last quarter

by Ben Strack /
Finance

TradFi participation, clear rules crucial for crypto adoption: Laser Digital CEO

Tokenization is among the “low-hanging fruit” for financial firms that are internally testing their crypto entrances

by Ben Strack /

