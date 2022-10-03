Liberty City Ventures

Markets

Funding Wrap: Crypto Tech Startups Weather Bear Market Well

Institutional investors put to work more than $100 million in digital asset startups last week, bucking the bear market trend

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Liberty City Ventures Leads $40M Series A for MPCH Labs

The latest raise comes before MPCH launches its first product, Fraction, based on multiparty computation technology

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Flow Raises $725M To Fund Blockchain’s Growth

Capital to focus on support for gaming, infrastructure, decentralized finance, content and creators

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands Raises $359M to Build Out Open Metaverse

The new funding round increases Animoca’s valuation to $5.4 billion, the company said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

