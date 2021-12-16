LMAX Group

Finance

What’s Stopping Institutions from Moving Headlong into Digital Assets?

Mercer is the CEO of LMAX Group, a global, high-growth financial technology company based in London

by Liz Coyne /
Finance

LMAX Group CEO: Crypto is the Third Industrial Revolution

Space’s market cap will likely overtake commodities after asset managers get more involved, David Mercer says.

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

Top 5 Must-Haves for Institutional Digital Asset Investors

Retail exchanges typically aren’t equipped to provide the kind of trading environment that institutions demand.

by Brian Nibley /
Markets

Financial Services Investor J.C. Flowers & Co. Takes Stake in Institutional-Focused LMAX Group

Deal values LMAX Digital parent LMAX Group at $1 billion, and will be used for international expansion.

by Sam Reynolds /

