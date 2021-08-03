Money

Markets

Earnings Push Equities Higher, Delta Concerns Linger: Markets Wrap

US stocks closed higher Tuesday, largely paring losses from Monday’s session, as second quarter earnings continued to come in above expectations.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Equities Lose Gains, Yields Inch Lower: Markets Wrap

Equities started off strong Monday morning, largely paring losses from the prior session, before closing mostly lower.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Sideways; Equities Fall: Markets Wrap

Fears surrounding Covid-19 stunting economic growth and looming interest rate hikes have taken precedence over a mostly strong corporate earnings season.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Stocks Rise After GDP Data; Cryptos Stay Steady: Markets Wrap

Despite disappointing data and looming Covid restrictions, all Wall Street gauges closed ahead.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Bitcoin Continues Gains, US Stocks Steady: Markets Wrap

Stocks were mixed and cryptos advance as the FOMC meeting wrapped up and companies continued to report strong earnings.

by Morgan Chittum /

