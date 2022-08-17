NFTfi

There are a total of 6 articles associated with NFTfi.
DeFiWeb3

NFTfi Partners With Safe To Create First NFT Rights Management Wallet

Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Lending Market Reveals a Need for Liquidity

Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Solving NFTs’ ‘Liquidity Problem’: Can Financialization Help?

Trading volumes are way up, but experts say new financial primitives are needed to take NFTs to the next level

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Whale Who Ditched Auction of 104 CryptoPunks Lands $8M Loan

Blockworks Exclusive: The pseudonymous consignor shocked Sotheby’s auction house earlier this year when he withdrew his lot of CryptoPunks minutes before a sale

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

In Largest-ever NFT-backed Loan, 101 CryptoPunks Put Up as Collateral

Blockworks Exclusive: The loan has an APR of 10% with a 30-day duration

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

While Bitcoin, Ether Sank, NFT Trading Chased Record Highs

“NFT investors are looking for more than price appreciation,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis, told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /

