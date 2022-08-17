NFTfi
There are a total of 6 articles associated with NFTfi.
Wallet enables NFT owners to retain ownership while transferring assets for loan or rental purposes
Despite most NFTs being illiquid, NFT lending has become a popular way to access more cash
Trading volumes are way up, but experts say new financial primitives are needed to take NFTs to the next level
Blockworks Exclusive: The pseudonymous consignor shocked Sotheby’s auction house earlier this year when he withdrew his lot of CryptoPunks minutes before a sale
Blockworks Exclusive: The loan has an APR of 10% with a 30-day duration
“NFT investors are looking for more than price appreciation,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis, told Blockworks