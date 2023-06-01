Nike

There are a total of 10 articles associated with Nike.
article-image

Web3

Nike NFTs Will Be Incorporated Into EA Sports Games

This partnership comes as Nike released its first NFT collection, Our Force 1, this month

by James Cirrone /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs Adds to Portfolio, Nike Creates NFT Marketplace

Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Crypto Gaming Console in the Works, Nike’s Metaverse Plans

Nike files patent for digital collectibles and provides RTFKT members with added Clone X creator utility

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

CVS Files for NFT-related Trademarks in the Metaverse

The US-based drugstore chain joins large retailers Nike and Walmart in filing for metaverse-related trademarks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

Verizon Joins Hulu, Nike in Metaverse Hiring Spree

The metaverse has stirred up talent wars in sectors ranging from fashion, entertainment and phone carriers

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

What Could Crypto M&A Look Like in 2022?

Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Adidas is Betting Big on the Metaverse; Here’s How

The sneaker giant revealed a collaboration with the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Punks Comics and crypto investor “Gmoney” on Thursday.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

Microsoft’s Blockchain Director: Major Brands Embracing NFTs Will Drive Mainstream Adoption

Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft thinks NFTs are “a first toe in the water.”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Web3

Nike Files to Trademark ‘Virtual Goods’; Hiring Metaverse Designers

The sports apparel and sneaker company filed seven requests for trademarks and patents on their goods ranging from footwear, clothing and sports bags to art, toys and accessories.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Web3

Microsoft CEO: The Metaverse Will Bring Real World into Any Digital Space

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella disclosed during the company’s Ignite conference that the technology giant will be implementing an entirely new platform layer known as the metaverse.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.