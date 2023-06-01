Nike
This partnership comes as Nike released its first NFT collection, Our Force 1, this month
Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Nike files patent for digital collectibles and provides RTFKT members with added Clone X creator utility
The US-based drugstore chain joins large retailers Nike and Walmart in filing for metaverse-related trademarks
The metaverse has stirred up talent wars in sectors ranging from fashion, entertainment and phone carriers
Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021
The sneaker giant revealed a collaboration with the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Punks Comics and crypto investor “Gmoney” on Thursday.
Yorke Rhodes, director of digital transformation, blockchain and cloud supply chain at Microsoft thinks NFTs are “a first toe in the water.”
The sports apparel and sneaker company filed seven requests for trademarks and patents on their goods ranging from footwear, clothing and sports bags to art, toys and accessories.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella disclosed during the company’s Ignite conference that the technology giant will be implementing an entirely new platform layer known as the metaverse.