Nomura
Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund
A fund by Laser Digital offers investors exposure to the Polygon network, while a new 21Shares ETP focuses on staking rewards from Toncoin
The product, designed for institutional investors, offers a staking facility that gives a yield of roughly 5.5%, company exec tells Blockworks
The Nomura-backed company’s first product is set to be followed by funds across traditional and digital asset classes, exec tells Blockworks
Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months
“It’s taken a while, a lot of work, and we’ve got to a point now where the firm is a strong believer,” CEO Jez Mohideen told Blockworks
Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months