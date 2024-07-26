Nomura

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Nomura.
article-image

Finance

Nomura’s crypto unit to offer yield-bearing ETH fund: Report

Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Finance

Two new crypto funds set to offer investors staking yield access

A fund by Laser Digital offers investors exposure to the Polygon network, while a new 21Shares ETP focuses on staking rewards from Toncoin

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Nomura’s Laser Digital follows BTC fund with ETH offering

The product, designed for institutional investors, offers a staking facility that gives a yield of roughly 5.5%, company exec tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Laser Digital’s new asset management arm plotting full crypto suite

The Nomura-backed company’s first product is set to be followed by funds across traditional and digital asset classes, exec tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Nomura crypto arm locks down full license in Dubai

Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Nomura Unit Preparing To Trade Crypto, Boost Staff by 45%

“It’s taken a while, a lot of work, and we’ve got to a point now where the firm is a strong believer,” CEO Jez Mohideen told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital

Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.