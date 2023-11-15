Off Topic with Molly Jane

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Off Topic with Molly Jane.
article-image

Opinion

‘My First Crypto Sex Party’ is the tip of the Bitcoin erotica iceberg

I found over a dozen erotic novels about crypto for sale, with topics that are definitely NSFW

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Is Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense dropping the ball?

The defense seems to be making misstep after misstep with every single key government witness so far

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto, please leave AI alone

There is just something about crypto’s embracing of AI that leaves a bad taste in my mouth

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Keep your dirty crypto mitts off my mysteries

I can’t stop crypto from bumbling its way into the modern mystery genre, but I can be annoyed about it

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

I’m a crypto journalist, just please don’t tell anyone

Ashamed and embarrassed are the wrong words, but I do struggle with a reluctance to tell people what I actually do

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.