article-image

Finance

Osprey Bitcoin Trust seeks merger or sale with existing bitcoin ETF

Before Grayscale converted its trust, Osprey’s trust was a competitor

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Asset Managers ‘Licking Their Chops’ Over Potential GBTC Takeover

More than 100 institutions have engaged with an online campaign seeking to force an “uncomfortable conversation” around alternative visions for GBTC

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Osprey Funds Launches Solana Trust Amid Token’s Rally

SOL’s price has reached new highs in recent days as many competitors have dipped.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Osprey Funds Looking To Offer Solana Trust

Investment offering would be available to accredited investors and require minimum investment of $10,000.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Osprey CEO Greg King is Fully Committed to Digital Assets

King said, “At Osprey, at a fundamental level, we fully believe in the power of blockchain-based technologies. Period.”

by Morgan Chittum /

