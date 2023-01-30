Osprey Funds

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Osprey Funds.
article-image

Finance

Grayscale Slapped With Another GBTC Lawsuit – This Time From Osprey

The crypto investment firm claims Grayscale incorrectly treated GBTC’s potential conversion to an ETF “a foregone conclusion”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Osprey Leads Latest GBTC Takeover Attempt

Grayscale’s ailing bitcoin trust is up against yet another institutional investor looking to oust the firm from its management

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Execs ‘Read the Tea Leaves’ on Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

Osprey Funds CEO Greg King doesn’t expect the agency to approve the GBTC conversion in July

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Osprey Funds to Launch NFT-focused Investment Vehicle

Osprey Alpha will allow high-net worth individuals and institutional investors exposure to funds that invest in NFTs including assets such as gaming, art and a variety of digital collectibles.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Polygon Trust, and Crypto Economy ETF Hit the Market

Osprey Funds launches fifth product of the year on same day that First Trust and SkyBridge unveil newest offering.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.