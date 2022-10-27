Peter Smith

Blockchain.com Eyes Funding at 70% Lower Valuation: Report

The explosive growth of Blockchain.com has reportedly been tempered by the bear market, with far lower valuations on the horizon

Blockchain.com Slashes 25% of Workforce, Cuts Exec Compensation

The company will drop plans to expand in multiple countries

Blockchain.com CEO on Crypto Winter: We’re Now Entering ‘Despair’

Blockworks sat down for an exclusive interview with Peter Smith, Blockchain.com’s CEO, at Money20/20 in Amsterdam this week

Blockchain.com Gives Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure Company GRIID $525M Credit

The four-year term credit facility will help GRIID scale its capabilities, bring on additional mining capacities and build upon its 1,300 megawatts of available power.

Podcast: How to Get Started in DeFi

Jason and Anil talk about DeFi, crypto gaming and how Anil got so bullish on NFTs.

Podcast: Blockchain.com CEO Says Bitcoin Maxis are Wrong About Bitclout and DeFi

Jason and Peter Smith talk about the market’s ebbs and flows and Peter’s company, Blockchain.com.

