Bitcoin Price Hits ‘Greediest’ Point in 4 Months as It Flirts With $19K

The index, a measure of trader sentiment, rose to its highest point on Thursday after hovering near record lows for more than a month last year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Price Breaks $17K as Equities Jump on US Fed Speculation

US equities and a bitcoin are testing the top of their medium-term range as traders hope for a ‘soft landing’

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Price ‘Biased to the Topside’ as it Skims $24K, Analyst Says

The price of bitcoin reflects similar bets made by equity investors on waning inflation, following favorable consumer index data last week

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Slides Below $35K Amid Putin’s Call for ‘Full-Scale Invasion’ of Ukraine

The cryptocurrency fell almost 9% over a 24-hour period, with many leading digital assets trading at their lowest levels since Jan. 24

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Bitcoin Price Finds Footing Near $35K as Market Macro Conditions Badger Crypto

Daily volume on the sell-side for the Bitstamp exchange shows downside momentum also coincided with bitcoin’s recent sell-offs

by Sebastian Sinclair /

