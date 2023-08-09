Putin

Web3

Russia to commence digital ruble pilot testing with 13 banks

The pilot program for the digital currency will begin on August 15

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Russian Crypto Bill Amendment Targets Mining, Trading

The amendment comes as interest in Russia’s crypto usage and policy continues to grow

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Impossible for Russia To Evade Sanctions With Crypto, FinCEN Rep Says

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, lawmakers are taking a closer look at digital assets and how they could be used to commit crimes

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Market Wrap: Equities Seesaw as Ukraine Unpredictability Continues

Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Gold, Oil Push Higher While Crypto, Stocks Continue To Tumble

Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Cryptos Crumble After Russia Bombs Major Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant

BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Fall as Traders Brace for Volatility Ahead

BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks Rise, Cryptos Fall After Fed Flags Smaller March Rate Rise

The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH Extend Gains as Equity Markets Continue To Fall

Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH See Massive Pump as Russian Ruble Crumbles

A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Rise Despite Ongoing Invasion of Ukraine

The Ukrainian president criticized the country’s allies for their lack of assistance in stopping the Russian advance

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, ETH and Stocks Seesaw Following Ukraine Invasion

Bitcoin started the day down as much as 7.5% after news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: S&P Drops to Lowest Point Since June 2021 as BTC Extends Losses

Stocks have plunged to their lowest point since June 2021 as the country has continued to amass troops along Ukraine’s border

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto, Stocks Fall Further After Putin Sends Troops Into Ukraine

Putin’s advancement of troops into Ukraine has heightened fears of an invasion, leading to further losses in both crypto and equity markets

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC and European Markets Drop After Latest Putin Provocation

European equity markets fell Monday while cryptocurrency traders were largely unphased

by Luke Conway /
Policy

Russian Finance Ministry Says Crypto Shouldn’t Be Legal Currency

Russia’s finance ministry opposes giving bitcoin legal tender status as the country moves forward with crypto regulatory plans

by Casey Wagner /

