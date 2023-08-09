Putin
The pilot program for the digital currency will begin on August 15
The amendment comes as interest in Russia’s crypto usage and policy continues to grow
As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, lawmakers are taking a closer look at digital assets and how they could be used to commit crimes
Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates
Secretary of State Blinkin revealed that the US was seeking to ban Russian oil imports, sending oil prices to their highest since 2008
BTC, ETH and equity markets saw a sharp sell-off after Russia bombed Europe’s largest power plant
BTC regained correlation with safe-haven assets this week, only to diverge Thursday
The S&P 500 rose by 1.86%, while the Nasdaq and Dow jumped 1.7% and 1.79%, respectively.
Increasing divergence between cryptocurrencies and equities has prompted suggestions that bitcoin has become a risk-off asset
A collapsing ruble and the threat of bank account seizures may be leading Russians to bitcoin to avoid financial ruin
The Ukrainian president criticized the country’s allies for their lack of assistance in stopping the Russian advance
Bitcoin started the day down as much as 7.5% after news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine
Stocks have plunged to their lowest point since June 2021 as the country has continued to amass troops along Ukraine’s border
Putin’s advancement of troops into Ukraine has heightened fears of an invasion, leading to further losses in both crypto and equity markets
European equity markets fell Monday while cryptocurrency traders were largely unphased
Russia’s finance ministry opposes giving bitcoin legal tender status as the country moves forward with crypto regulatory plans