Roblox

article-image

Web3

Metaverse Beauty Week is around the corner

Decentraland, Spatial and Roblox will host their first ever beauty week next week

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Australian Open 2023 Takes Swing at Roblox Metaverse

The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Walmart CTO Weighs in on the Role of Crypto Disruption

“Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact,” says Suresh Kumar, the CTO of Walmart

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Metaverse Platforms Set the Record Straight About Daily Active Users

DappRadar data was incorrectly reported as the number of daily active users on metaverse platforms

by Ornella Hernandez /

