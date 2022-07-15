Series A

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Series A.
article-image

Markets

India’s Latest Blockchain Unicorn 5ire Valued at $1.5B

India’s “first and only sustainable unicorn born out of India” has picked up considerable funding at a time when others firms face layoffs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Blockchain Provider Venly Nabs $22M in Series A to Build Web3 Products

The company said it wants to provide game studios and publishers a “no-code” solution for Web3 users and startups

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Rarify Gets $10M in Series A Led by Pantera Capital To Further Hiring Efforts

Rarify is aiming to lower the barriers to entry for new businesses in the NFT sector

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Zerion Raises $8.2M, Plans to Make DeFi Mainstream

DeFi’s potential still remains largely untapped by mainstream audiences because the world has never seen financial interoperability at this scale and most of DeFi remains too complex to access, said Zerion CEO Evgeny Yurtaev in a blog post

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.