Seven Seven Six

Markets

Seven Seven Six To Launch $177M Crypto Fund

Seven Seven Six is the latest venture capital firm to set aside money for Web3 startups

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

How Megabanks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Are Talking About the Metaverse

More and more Wall Street firms are addressing the metaverse and Web3 to clients and investors, a potential sign of adoption

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Polygon and Seven Seven Six Launch $200M Social Media Web3 Initiative

Over the past few years, there has been a realization that social media businesses have a profound impact on society, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder & chief operations officer at Polygon said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Solana and Seven Seven Six Double Initiative to $100M to Build Decentralized Social Media

Solana Ventures and venture capital firm Seven Seven Six originally announced it would invest $50 million to build decentralized social media on Solana’s blockchain, but increased the amount shortly after.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

