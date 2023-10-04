SMAs

There are a total of 4 articles associated with SMAs.
article-image

Business

Anchorage and Eaglebrook link up in bid to boost crypto SMA access

The partnership allows Franklin Templeton, Ark Invest and others to launch their SMA strategies on Anchorage Digital

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Crypto SMAs Are In, Wall Street Mutual Funds Are Out: Bitwise CEO

Bitwise Asset Manager has taken its crypto SMA products from four to seven with the launch of three new products in a bearish market

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’

The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Ark Invest COO: Wealth Managers Should Be ‘Massive Target’ for Crypto Space

Firm remains “incredibly bullish” on space long-term as it seeks to build out crypto products for different investor channels

by Ben Strack /

