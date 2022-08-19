Steve Cohen
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Steve Cohen.
Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say
Blockworks exclusive: The move to create a separate entity reflects Cohen’s increasing bullishness on digital assets, according to four sources familiar with the matter
New York-based Radkl has already lost two managing directors this year
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Blockworks exclusive: Steve Cohen’s hedge fund heavyweight is looking to hire at least two senior crypto-focused professionals