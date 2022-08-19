Steve Cohen

Finance

Steve Cohen Taps Hacker ‘Acidphreak’ as First Trader for Crypto Startup 

Blockworks exclusive: Hiring “Acidphreak” reflects Cohen’s deep conviction in staffing his new venture with crypto-native talent, sources say

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Steve Cohen Quietly Setting Up Crypto-only Asset Manager

Blockworks exclusive: The move to create a separate entity reflects Cohen’s increasing bullishness on digital assets, according to four sources familiar with the matter

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Billionaire Steve Cohen Ditches Crypto Startup Radkl

New York-based Radkl has already lost two managing directors this year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Point72 Asset Management in ‘Early Innings’ of ‘Big Crypto Push’

Blockworks exclusive: Steve Cohen’s hedge fund heavyweight is looking to hire at least two senior crypto-focused professionals

by Michael Bodley /

