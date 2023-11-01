Taiwan
The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan
Taiwan will first regulate crypto payments and other transactions, ensuring local firms stick to anti-money laundering rules
Taiwan is slowly pushing forward with crypto regulation, with portfolio disclosures of government officials potentially on the table
Taiwan’s securities watchdog has asked the banking industry not to grant virtual asset providers merchant status
