Taiwan

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Taiwan.
article-image

Policy

Taiwanese authorities seize $320M in country’s largest crypto laundering scheme

The case has surpassed all previous records of money laundering investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Taiwan Securities Watchdog Will Regulate Crypto — But Not NFTs

Taiwan will first regulate crypto payments and other transactions, ensuring local firms stick to anti-money laundering rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Taiwan Public Servants May Soon Need to Declare Crypto Holdings

Taiwan is slowly pushing forward with crypto regulation, with portfolio disclosures of government officials potentially on the table

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Taiwan Bans Crypto Purchases Using Credit Cards

Taiwan’s securities watchdog has asked the banking industry not to grant virtual asset providers merchant status

by Bessie Liu /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.