tapering

5 articles associated with tapering
Markets

Fed Gets Hawkish; Doubles Taper, Signals Three Rate Hikes in 2022

The US Federal Reserve plans to speed up its asset purchase tapering timeline in response to high inflation and an improved labor market

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Powell: We Can Retire the Term ‘Transitory Inflation’

The Federal Reserve is considering whether to wrap up the taper of asset purchases months sooner than previously planned.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Powell: Tapering Might Begin This Year, Rate Hike Far Off

Powell said that the central bank may begin tapering its $120 billion/month asset purchases this year, although a rate hike will not be coming soon.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Fed Watch: Bostic Says ‘Very Close’ to Taper Conditions

Investors and analysts await news from the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole policy summit while Atlanta Fed President says that tapering conditions are nearly met.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Fed Says Tapering May Start This Year, Stablecoins Pose Threat

The Federal Reserve may start to taper asset purchases this year and officials discussed the risk of stablecoins, July’s FOMC meeting minutes show.

by Casey Wagner /

