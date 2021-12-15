tapering
The US Federal Reserve plans to speed up its asset purchase tapering timeline in response to high inflation and an improved labor market
The Federal Reserve is considering whether to wrap up the taper of asset purchases months sooner than previously planned.
Powell said that the central bank may begin tapering its $120 billion/month asset purchases this year, although a rate hike will not be coming soon.
Investors and analysts await news from the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole policy summit while Atlanta Fed President says that tapering conditions are nearly met.
The Federal Reserve may start to taper asset purchases this year and officials discussed the risk of stablecoins, July’s FOMC meeting minutes show.