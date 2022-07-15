unicorn

India’s Latest Blockchain Unicorn 5ire Valued at $1.5B

India’s “first and only sustainable unicorn born out of India” has picked up considerable funding at a time when others firms face layoffs

Funding News: Blockdaemon Secures $155M, Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431M

The new fundraising brings Blockdaemon’s total valuation to $1.255 billion, adding it to the list of companies that have reached unicorn status.

Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Reaches Unicorn Status With $3.2B Valuation

The company has raised a total of $299 million to date with the latest $210 million, Blockstream’s chief strategy officer told Blockworks.

Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Valuation Spikes 242% to $4.1B in Five Months

Bitpanda’s previous valuation of $1.2 billion was announced in March, when the company first marked its unicorn status.

