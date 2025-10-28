Western Union

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Western Union.
article-image

BusinessFinance

Western Union to launch Solana-based dollar stablecoin

Legacy payments firm partners with Anchorage Digital to issue a dollar-pegged token under new US stablecoin law

by Blockworks /
article-image

Web3

These 5 Companies Have Filed Web3 or NFT Patents

Industry attention is once again turning to the role patents play in securing intellectual property related to blockchain technology — and perhaps gain a competitive edge

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Western Union Trademark Filings Signal Crypto, Web3 Exploration

The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Could Disrupt Traditional Remittance Market

“Any [company] that charges fees for any type of payment is going to be impacted by bitcoin,” Validus Power Corp’s Greg Foss said.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.