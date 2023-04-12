401K

Markets

Crypto ETFs Are Most of the Year’s Best Performing Funds

Bitcoin prices are up and so are crypto and blockchain ETFs, which are now outperforming almost every other fund on public markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Prime Trust Crypto IRA Set To Leave Beta as Bitcoin Volatility at Historic Low

Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Nearly Half of Younger People Want Crypto Exposure in 401(k)s, Schwab Study Says

Eleven percent of Gen Z workers say their first investing experience was through crypto, as they report relying less on traditional retirement options

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Will Competitors Follow Fidelity’s Lead in 401(k) Bitcoin Offering?

Vanguard, Charles Schwab and T. Rowe Price report lack of crypto demand and the space’s speculative nature as reasons for holding off

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Fidelity Delves Deeper Into Crypto by Allowing Bitcoin in 401(k)s

The roughly 23,000 employers using the platform will gain the ability to allocate up to 20% to the cryptoasset by mid-year

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Coinbase Partners with Retirement Investment Provider to Bring Crypto to 401(k)

ForUsAll will allow employers to provide alternative investment options within 401(k) plans.

by Casey Wagner /

