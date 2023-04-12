401K
Bitcoin prices are up and so are crypto and blockchain ETFs, which are now outperforming almost every other fund on public markets
Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts
Eleven percent of Gen Z workers say their first investing experience was through crypto, as they report relying less on traditional retirement options
Vanguard, Charles Schwab and T. Rowe Price report lack of crypto demand and the space’s speculative nature as reasons for holding off
The roughly 23,000 employers using the platform will gain the ability to allocate up to 20% to the cryptoasset by mid-year
ForUsAll will allow employers to provide alternative investment options within 401(k) plans.