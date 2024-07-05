account abstraction

There are a total of 6 articles associated with account abstraction.
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum devs weigh mainnet features against rollup push

As devnets make progress, fears of overloading the next hard fork creep in

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Safe wants Ethereum users to create wallets with emails — not seed phrases

Safe has teamed up with Web3Auth to create tooling for building Ethereum applications on top of smart accounts

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Ethereum ‘smart account’ adoption is low — the first rollup proposal wants to change that

Smart accounts have so far seen lacklustre adoption from Ethereum users, but removing the need for private keys might be an answer

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Account abstraction: Finding a balance between on- and off-chain activity

The possibility that user-intent based applications could theoretically censor user activity is a “potential threat,” Chase Chapman says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Account abstraction serving up Web2 convenience to Web3 users: Blocknative’s Cutler

Account abstraction allows the blockchain to “meet users where they already are”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s ERC-4337 Account Abstraction Smart Contract is Live

ERC-4337 will introduce a new mempool for user operations

by Bessie Liu /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.