account abstraction
As devnets make progress, fears of overloading the next hard fork creep in
Safe has teamed up with Web3Auth to create tooling for building Ethereum applications on top of smart accounts
Smart accounts have so far seen lacklustre adoption from Ethereum users, but removing the need for private keys might be an answer
The possibility that user-intent based applications could theoretically censor user activity is a “potential threat,” Chase Chapman says
Account abstraction allows the blockchain to “meet users where they already are”
ERC-4337 will introduce a new mempool for user operations