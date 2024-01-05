alchemy

There are a total of 5 articles associated with alchemy.
article-image

DeFi

More than 1 million smart accounts have been deployed, Alchemy says

More than 960,000 smart accounts were created in Q4 of 2023

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Alchemy acquires subgraph startup Satsuma

Satsuma’s co-founder told Blockworks he closed the acquisition deal with Alchemy last month

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: CoinDCX blames tax policy, bear market for layoffs

Coinbase and Binance have also significantly limited their staffing footprints in 2023

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Web3

Developers undeterred by DeFi and NFT headwinds, Alchemy finds

Even with continuing enthusiasm among developers, concerns about a lack of funding and awareness are still top of mind

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Web3 Startup Alchemy Raises $200M to Fuel Blockchain Development

The equity round follows a $250 million Series C in October

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.