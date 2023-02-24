Alexis Ohanian

Reddit Co-founder Wishes He Bought More Ether in 2014 Presale

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian first bought ether during its presale nine years ago, making him a tidy profit

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Seven Seven Six To Launch $177M Crypto Fund

Seven Seven Six is the latest venture capital firm to set aside money for Web3 startups

by Bessie Liu /
Fundraising Wrap: Over $800M in Investments Poured into Crypto This Week

Some of the larger rounds include FTX’s $400 million and Phantom’s $109 million capital raises

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
How Megabanks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Are Talking About the Metaverse

More and more Wall Street firms are addressing the metaverse and Web3 to clients and investors, a potential sign of adoption

by Morgan Chittum /
Polygon and Seven Seven Six Launch $200M Social Media Web3 Initiative

Over the past few years, there has been a realization that social media businesses have a profound impact on society, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder & chief operations officer at Polygon said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

