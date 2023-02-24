Alexis Ohanian
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Alexis Ohanian.
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian first bought ether during its presale nine years ago, making him a tidy profit
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Seven Seven Six is the latest venture capital firm to set aside money for Web3 startups
by Bessie Liu /
Some of the larger rounds include FTX’s $400 million and Phantom’s $109 million capital raises
More and more Wall Street firms are addressing the metaverse and Web3 to clients and investors, a potential sign of adoption
by Morgan Chittum /
Over the past few years, there has been a realization that social media businesses have a profound impact on society, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder & chief operations officer at Polygon said