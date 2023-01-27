Algorand Foundation

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Nike, Apple Marketing Pro Joins Segment

Crypto saw several executive additions across the sector this week, alongside job cuts at Gemini, DCG-owned Luno and Matrixport

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Morgan Stanley Exec Jumps Ship to Crypto

Blockchain-based solutions provider for commercial banks adds former leaders from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, London Stock Exchange

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Binance.US Hires CFO To Help It Chart IPO Path

The Algorand Foundation adds two executives, including former JPMorgan veteran

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Former JPMorgan Exec Named Algorand Foundation CEO

Staci Warden also brings experience from roles at the Milken Institute, Nasdaq and the US Treasury Department

by Ben Strack /

