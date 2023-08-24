ARK

Finance

Ark Invest, 21Shares join the rush to launch ether futures ETFs

The two firms — already pursuing a slew of other crypto funds — join the effort for yet-to-be approved products that hold ETH futures contracts

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest’s Largest ETF Buys More Coinbase

Fund group’s $21B portfolio allocates 5% of its assets to the crypto exchange.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ark Invest Cathie Wood is Bullish on ETH as Proof-of-Stake Transition Nears

Ark Invest is the largest holder of Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

As Greenwashing in ESG Runs Rampant, ARK Promises Transparency

There are no guidelines set by the SEC regulating what funds can be labeled ESG, meaning issuers can select any holdings, and investors looking to do good should check under the hood.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Ark & 21Shares File for Bitcoin ETF

While many were hopeful that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler would take a more favorable approach to crypto, little seems to have changed since he started the role in April.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Ark Invest Buys Grayscale, Coinbase During Bitcoin Price Drop

Firm adds shares to pair of ETFs with nearly $30 billion of combined assets under management.

by Ben Strack /

