Aurora

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Aurora.
article-image

Sponsored

Uranium, booze and blockchain

Whether real estate, diamonds or energy, crypto has an abundance of opportunities ahead of it through RWA tokenization

article-image

DeFi

$6M Bounty Paid to White Hat Hacker Likely Averts Sizable DeFi Hack

Developers behind the Aurora protocol acknowledged they should have spotted the vulnerability much earlier

article-image

FinanceMarkets

NEAR Raises $350M To Bring Market Cap Over $10B

The protocol has established communities in Asia, Africa and Europe, and is aiming to expand support in emerging communities in Latin America, Turkey and India

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Funding: Tala Raises $145M, Ethereum-based Aurora Closes $12M Round

As the funding world is in its final and fourth quarter of 2021, capital continues to flow into the crypto space.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.