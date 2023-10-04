bank of international settlements

There are a total of 9 articles associated with bank of international settlements.
article-image

Finance

3 central banks unveil prototype for global Bitcoin monitoring

Policymakers would be able to access customized dashboards for quick insights under the BIS prototype

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Wholesale CBDCs and automatic market makers could be the perfect pair, BIS finds

The Bank of International Settlements conducted the project in partnership with central banks from France, Singapore and Switzerland

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Legal frameworks ‘must keep up’ for CBDC implementation: BIS

BIS head Agustin Carstens believes that the right legal framework is key for issuing CBDCs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

mBridge CBDC project nearing commercialization

Pilot trial shows CBDC platform speeds up cross-border payments, cuts costs and improves transparency, HKMA’s Eddie Yue said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

93% of banks exploring potential CBDC: Bank of International Settlements

60% of banks surveyed said stablecoins accelerated CBDC work

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

BIS lays out steps for ‘secure and resilient’ CBDC systems

BIS says a cyber attack on “critical infrastructure” could threaten potential CBDC framework

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Combine CBDCs, tokenized deposits on a unified ledger, BIS says

The central bank for central banks is bullish on tokenization of deposits, following JPMorgan showing interest in the concept in February

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Bank of England Wraps Up Distributed Ledger Technology Project

Project Meridian “demonstrates how to orchestrate synchronized settlement in central bank money using housing transactions” as a possible use case

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

‘Decentralization Proves To Be an Illusion,’ BIS Says

The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending

by Jocelyn Yang /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.