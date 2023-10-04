bank of international settlements
Policymakers would be able to access customized dashboards for quick insights under the BIS prototype
The Bank of International Settlements conducted the project in partnership with central banks from France, Singapore and Switzerland
BIS head Agustin Carstens believes that the right legal framework is key for issuing CBDCs
Pilot trial shows CBDC platform speeds up cross-border payments, cuts costs and improves transparency, HKMA’s Eddie Yue said
60% of banks surveyed said stablecoins accelerated CBDC work
BIS says a cyber attack on “critical infrastructure” could threaten potential CBDC framework
The central bank for central banks is bullish on tokenization of deposits, following JPMorgan showing interest in the concept in February
Project Meridian “demonstrates how to orchestrate synchronized settlement in central bank money using housing transactions” as a possible use case
The central bank’s central bank argues for more centralization in DeFi lending