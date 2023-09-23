BCB Group

Business

Crypto hiring: Galaxy Digital doubles down on Europe with new C-suite hire

There were a fair number of high-profile departures this week, with exits at BCB Group, Square and the NEAR Foundation

by James Cirrone /
MarketsPolicy

BCB Group Launches Yield Product in EU Amid Regulatory Scrutiny in US

BCB is hoping to capitalize on a low-yield interest rate environment with its latest crypto lending offering

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

BCB Group Founder on Shifting the Needle from Fiat to Crypto

Oliver Landsberg-Sadie founded BCB Group where his mission is to accelerate global adoption of digital assets as money, as ownership and as a commodity of value

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Is the UK Falling Behind in the Global Crypto Race?

While the UK is home to a strong TradFi industry, and a number of key institutional crypto stakeholders, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did, and Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, CEO of BCB Group, wonder if it can keep up with the US in crypto adoption.

by Sam Reynolds /

