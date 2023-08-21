binance coin

There are a total of 4 articles associated with binance coin.
article-image

Business

Venus liquidates additional $30M of notorious lending position

A whitelisted core BNB team address has topped up another $30m to liquidate a notorious position

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Markets

XRP flips BNB for first time in 2 years after court ruling

XRP is once again the fourth most valuable crypto after a healthy rally inspired by Thursday’s positive ruling

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

BNB Flips USDC, Cardano Flips Dogecoin With Crypto Relief Rally

Binance’s BNB has benefitted as crypto looks to recover from a dismal quarter, now usurping USDC on leaderboards

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

BNB Sets All-Time High Against Bitcoin As Binance Buys FTX

Binance Coin has never been more expensive against bitcoin, smashing its previous all-time high by about 14%

by David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.