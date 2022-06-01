Binance Labs

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Binance Labs.
Markets

Binance Launches $500M Fund To Drive Web3 Adoption

Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by total volume, is betting big on the development Web3

by Sebastian Sinclair
Markets

Oasis Ecosystem Fund Hits $200M After Binance Labs’ Investment

The money will be used to invest in the next wave of applications on Oasis network and support ecosystem growth, Linda Lu, head of ecosystem at Oasis said in an interview with Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek
FinanceMarkets

Binance CEO Signals Exchange is Looking for Permanent Home

In an interview with SCMP, Zhao said that Binance is working hard to become more regulatory friendly and that includes creating what regulators flag the most — a centralized headquarters.

by Sam Reynolds
Markets

LayerZero Adds $6.3M in Series A Funding Led by Binance Labs and Multicoin Capital

The project previously raised $2 million in a seed round bringing its total fundraising to $8.3 million to date.

by Jacquelyn Melinek

