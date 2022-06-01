Binance Labs
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Binance Labs.
Binance Labs, the investment arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by total volume, is betting big on the development Web3
by Sebastian Sinclair /
The money will be used to invest in the next wave of applications on Oasis network and support ecosystem growth, Linda Lu, head of ecosystem at Oasis said in an interview with Blockworks
In an interview with SCMP, Zhao said that Binance is working hard to become more regulatory friendly and that includes creating what regulators flag the most — a centralized headquarters.
by Sam Reynolds /
The project previously raised $2 million in a seed round bringing its total fundraising to $8.3 million to date.