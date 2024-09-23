bitfarms
Months after Riot’s so-called hostile takeover bid of Bitfarms, the two bitcoin miners forge an agreement
Riot Platforms is attempting to acquire Bitfarms at a discounted price, the company alleged in a Wednesday statement
Bitfarms should not enter into any transaction before its October shareholder meeting, Riot says in an open letter
The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining
Riot Platforms, which owns 16.9% of Bitfarms’ stock, previously called for a vote to replace Nicolas Bonta with another board director
Riot Platforms called for the meeting after seeking to acquire Bitfarms via a deal the company ultimately rejected
The promotion of Ben Gagnon comes after Riot called a shareholder meeting to try to remove members of Bitfarms’ board
Colorado-based miner is still “completely committed to pursuing a transaction” with its Canadian competitor after deal rejection
The company is making public a previously private offer rejected by Bitfarms’ board of directors last month
Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July
Bitfarms, founded in 2017, is set to construct two more mining facilities powered by hydroelectricity in Paraguay
More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say
Cryptocurrency mining outfit Bitfarms has sold almost half its bitcoins — 3,000 BTC, worth $62 million — over the past week, formally ending its “hodling” strategy