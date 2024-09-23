bitfarms

Business

Riot-Bitfarms arguments end in settlement, board changes

Months after Riot’s so-called hostile takeover bid of Bitfarms, the two bitcoin miners forge an agreement

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms defends pending buy, calls Riot claims ‘misleading’

Riot Platforms is attempting to acquire Bitfarms at a discounted price, the company alleged in a Wednesday statement

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot criticizes Bitfarms’ acquisition proposal, board changes

Bitfarms should not enter into any transaction before its October shareholder meeting, Riot says in an open letter

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms makes an acquisition after shaking off Riot’s takeover try

The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms founder steps down from board after Riot takeover attempt

Riot Platforms, which owns 16.9% of Bitfarms’ stock, previously called for a vote to replace Nicolas Bonta with another board director

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms sets vote date after rival Riot proposes new board members 

Riot Platforms called for the meeting after seeking to acquire Bitfarms via a deal the company ultimately rejected

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitfarms names new CEO amid Riot’s takeover attempt

The promotion of Ben Gagnon comes after Riot called a shareholder meeting to try to remove members of Bitfarms’ board

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot nominates directors for Bitfarms board as part of takeover saga

Colorado-based miner is still “completely committed to pursuing a transaction” with its Canadian competitor after deal rejection

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot reveals bid to buy Bitfarms, following CEO ouster

The company is making public a previously private offer rejected by Bitfarms’ board of directors last month

by Ben Strack /
Business

Handful of public bitcoin miners log modest hashing power gains for July

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July

by James Cirrone /
Business

Bitfarms doubles down on Paraguay, secures additional hydropower to buoy mining rigs

Bitfarms, founded in 2017, is set to construct two more mining facilities powered by hydroelectricity in Paraguay

by James Cirrone /
Markets

What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’

More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Miner Bitfarms Sells Bitcoin to Reduce Debt, Boost Liquidity

Cryptocurrency mining outfit Bitfarms has sold almost half its bitcoins — 3,000 BTC, worth $62 million — over the past week, formally ending its “hodling” strategy

by Shalini Nagarajan /

