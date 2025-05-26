BitLicense

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

New York continues to lead on state crypto regulations 

NYDFS’s Adrienne Harris said New York has set the “gold standard” for foreign jurisdictions and Congress

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

NY Authorities To Collect More Fees From Crypto Companies

New York’s BitLicense holders are subject to the new regulatory framework

by James Cirrone /
Policy

How New Jersey’s Crypto Bill Could Impact Industry Firms in the State

New Jersey’s proposed crypto framework takes New York’s BitLicense requirements a step further after a 2022 filled with fraud and bankruptcies

by Ben Strack /
Policy

NY Wants Crypto Startups To Pay 5 Times Per Year for BitLicense

Obtaining a New York BitLicense was already considered prohibitively expensive, but the regime looks set to cost crypto companies even more

by Shalini Nagarajan /

