Bitmain

Business

Core Scientific gets $53M from Bitmain in bid to re-energize bitcoin mining business

The investment is part of a larger agreement that includes the supply of 27,000 Bitmain bitcoin miners

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Riot inks MicroBT deal to build bitcoin miners in US — not China

Texas-focused bitcoin miner Riot orders initial wave of more than 33,000 MicroBT machines in bid to on-shore supply chain

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Can Intel Chip Away at the $17B Bitcoin Mining Market With New ASIC?

Intel is hoping its advance into crypto mining will help it claw back some of its lost market share

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Bitmain Sells 30K Miners to Marathon Digital for $120M

With the new purchase, the company’s total miners will increase about 30% to approximately 133,000 bitcoin miners, producing 13.3 EH/s, said Fred Thiel, Marathon Digital’s CEO.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Matrixport Raises $100M and Hits Unicorn Status with $1B Valuation

The two-year-old company was launched in 2019 by Bitmain co-founders Jihan Wu and Ge Yuesheng and has raised $129 million to date.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

