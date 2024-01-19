BITO
The investment firm’s buys of its Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF this week amounted to roughly $30 million worth of shares
Firm that launched the first bitcoin futures ETF in 2021 intends to launch five more crypto offerings
Several crypto ETF firsts this year have perhaps been overshadowed by the spot bitcoin ETF saga that could see a resolution in the coming weeks
The $1.76 billion of net inflows over the 10-week run is a total not seen since bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021
The largest bitcoin futures ETF’s asset base has jumped by nearly $700 million since mid-October
“Change in behavior might actually result in a change of outcome,” 21Shares president says in Bloomberg TV interview
Lack of flows into ether futures ETFs could signal investors await spot products, which the SEC could rule on by May
Roughly 32.5 million shares of the largest US bitcoin futures ETF had traded as of 2:30 pm ET Tuesday — about four times its daily average
Products seeking the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index are expected to list on the NYSE Tuesday
Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.
The fund’s demand has pushed the world’s largest digital currency to a new all-time high of more than $66,000 Wednesday.