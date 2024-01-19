BITO

Finance

Ark Invest buys more of its spot bitcoin ETF, sells BITO

The investment firm’s buys of its Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF this week amounted to roughly $30 million worth of shares

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares preps slate of bitcoin ETFs — but not a spot fund

Firm that launched the first bitcoin futures ETF in 2021 intends to launch five more crypto offerings

by Ben Strack /
Finance

A look at crypto ETF milestones in 2023 — and where spot bitcoin funds stand

Several crypto ETF firsts this year have perhaps been overshadowed by the spot bitcoin ETF saga that could see a resolution in the coming weeks

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto product inflow streak hits 10 weeks before BTC climbed to $42k

The $1.76 billion of net inflows over the 10-week run is a total not seen since bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BITO hits asset peak as possible spot bitcoin ETF approval looms

The largest bitcoin futures ETF’s asset base has jumped by nearly $700 million since mid-October

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitcoin ETF saga reaches ‘pattern break’ as amendments pile up

“Change in behavior might actually result in a change of outcome,” 21Shares president says in Bloomberg TV interview

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Another ether ETF launches — where do the rest stand?

Lack of flows into ether futures ETFs could signal investors await spot products, which the SEC could rule on by May

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BITO volumes soar Tuesday in midst of BTC price rally

Roughly 32.5 million shares of the largest US bitcoin futures ETF had traded as of 2:30 pm ET Tuesday — about four times its daily average

by Ben Strack /
Finance

ProShares To Launch First US ETF That’s Bearish on Bitcoin

Products seeking the inverse performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index are expected to list on the NYSE Tuesday

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Kelly Intelligence Plans Ethereum Futures ETF

Proposal comes after bitcoin futures products hit market and before CME Group’s launch of micro ether futures.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BITO on Track to Be First Fund in History to Hit $1B in AUM in Two Days

The fund’s demand has pushed the world’s largest digital currency to a new all-time high of more than $66,000 Wednesday.

by Casey Wagner /

