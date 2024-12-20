BLOK

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Crypto stocks to watch in 2025

Dan Weiskopf notes the “crazy opportunity” for BLOK investors that’s set to come as more pure-play crypto companies go public

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BLOK ready for possible BTC rally ahead of halving, spot ETF

Largest blockchain ETF steers clear of top-heavy portfolio for better or worse, but remains long on miners, portfolio manager tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Inside BLOK ETF: ‘We Use the Miners to Play Offense and Defense’

Amplify Investments’ BLOK ETF now allocates roughly 21% to bitcoin mining companies — up from an all-time-low of less than 10% at the end of 2022

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Defiance Debuts ETF To Short Blockchain Companies

New offering shorts the largest blockchain ETF with top holdings that include Core Scientific, Silvergate and Accenture

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Amplify’s BLOK ETF Flocks to ‘High-Quality’ Names Amid Downturn

Fund’s portfolio manager seeks to invest in companies with “staying power” until next crypto bull market

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Defiance Plans ETF That Bets Against Crypto Industry

Proposed fund seeks returns that represent the inverse of the daily performance of Amplify ETFs’ BLOK fund

by Ben Strack /

