Bretton Woods

There are a total of 15 articles associated with Bretton Woods.


Markets

Greg Foss: Bitcoin Hitting $2 Million is Plausible

Greg Foss thinks bitcoin could reach $2 million, watch our interview to hear him explain how.

by Casey Wagner /


Markets

DiMartino Booth: The Trade War Payback is Coming Now

In the interview, DiMartino Booth shared her thoughts on the Fed’s Reverse Repurchasing facilities, which provide fast liquidity, meaning on an overnight basis, to money market funds.

by Casey Wagner /


Markets

Copper.co’s Kostadinov Sees Growth for Crypto Funding and Infrastructure

“The latest wave we’ve seen has been the coming of the large financial institutions that really have been prompted by their clients to enter the space,” Kostadinov said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /


Markets

Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone on Ethereum, Trends and the Digitalization of Finance

The 30-year long bond is at about 2% and it’s a matter of time for it to continue declining as it faces major precedent from other interest rates across the rest of the world, he said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /


Markets

Demetri Kofinas: What a New Financial World Order Looks Like

The rise of China and the changing of the global order has penetrated the public debate. What does the new order look like and how does that influence the monetary system? Find out in this interview with Kofinas.

by Casey Wagner /


Markets

Blockchain.com’s McGarraugh on the Past, Present and Future of Banking

How do cryptocurrencies fit into the overall asset classes? McGarraugh answers this question and more during a recent interview from Blockworks’ Bretton Woods conference.

by Liz Coyne /


Markets

Jeff Booth: The Power of the Free Market is in Few Hands, Bitcoin Fixes That

“We’re caught in this mirage of thinking that prices always have to go up or that our money has to be worth less each year for our system to work because we created a system like that,” he said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /


Markets

Lukka’s Materazzi: Crypto Is Here, and All the Biggest Banks Know It

Crypto businesses are increasingly leaning into traditional banking products, Materazzi said, and he is excited to see how traditional banking starts to merge with digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /


Markets

Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer: Asset Inflation is Happening Now

Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer sat down with Blockworks in Bretton Woods to talk about market bubbles, asset allocation and gold versus bitcoin.

by Casey Wagner /


Markets

Dan Tapiero Talks Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin at Bretton Woods

People should also understand that bitcoin is one of the first truly global macro investments to exist, Tapiero said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /


MarketsPolicy

The Monetary System of the Future

The monetary system created by ruling elites, cherished by oligarchs and scorned by the rest of us can’t be fixed. Attempting to do so would only recreate some altered version of the status quo. Instead, we can create something new entirely.

by Liz Coyne /


MarketsPolicy

Our Monetary System is Broken

America has succumbed to Triffin’s Dilemma by running massive trade deficits with producing countries like China and India, where many once-American middle-class jobs now also reside.

by Liz Coyne /


MarketsPolicy

The End of a Financial System

On August 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon de-pegged the US dollar from the price of gold, causing the Bretton Woods System to collapse.

by Liz Coyne /


MarketsPolicy

Why Gold was Our Global Currency

In Part 2 of our Road to Bretton Woods series, we take a look at the history of gold and the part it played in developing the Bretton Woods System.

by Liz Coyne /


MarketsPolicy

The History of Bretton Woods

Set in place by 44 nations at the end of World War II, the Bretton Woods economics system was unprecedented at the time and warranted new centralized mechanisms of governance to ensure its continued functioning.

by Liz Coyne /

