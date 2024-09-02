bureau of labor statistics

Forward Guidance Newsletter

The September events that could move markets

Plus, an update on the euro-backed stablecoin market

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets

US equities trim losses after initial dip on cooler CPI report

Wednesday’s July CPI report shows that prices are definitely falling, but markets are still questioning whether the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Hotter-than-expected jobs report shows mixed bag, markets dip

The headline figure for May’s jobs report may seem like a shock, but a closer read shows the labor market may still remain fairly tight

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Loses 6%, Equities Fall as Inflation Exceeds Estimates

Market participants expect future rate hikes to be more aggressive in response

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

September’s Jobs Numbers Were Terrible. Here’s What It Means

With consumer expectations and third-quarter earnings estimates on the decline, September’s jobs data brought more of the same.  The US economy added just 194,000 in nonfarm payrolls in September, compared with 366,000 in August, coming in less than half of the […]

by Casey Wagner /

