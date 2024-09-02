bureau of labor statistics
There are a total of 5 articles associated with bureau of labor statistics.
Plus, an update on the euro-backed stablecoin market
by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Wednesday’s July CPI report shows that prices are definitely falling, but markets are still questioning whether the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing
The headline figure for May’s jobs report may seem like a shock, but a closer read shows the labor market may still remain fairly tight
Market participants expect future rate hikes to be more aggressive in response
With consumer expectations and third-quarter earnings estimates on the decline, September’s jobs data brought more of the same. The US economy added just 194,000 in nonfarm payrolls in September, compared with 366,000 in August, coming in less than half of the […]