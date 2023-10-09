charity

There are a total of 5 articles associated with charity.
Web3

Charity campaign Crypto Aid Israel launches fundraising effort following Hamas attacks

The charity campaign seeks to raise donations in the wake of the Hamas attacks

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Maui wildfire recovery gets the spotlight thanks to charitable NFT collection

The wildfires in Lahaina, which suffered the largest fires on the island, were 90% contained as of Monday, according to officials

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Dear Crypto Billionaires: Don’t Brag About Giving Away Your Fortunes, Just Do It

Seriously: When you talk about bold plans to donate your net worth to charity — without the receipts — you’re no better than a TikTokker “helping the homeless” for views

by Connor Sephton /
DeFi

MakerDAO Founder Seeks $14 Million in MKR to Fight Climate Change

Rune Christensen, a longtime climate activist, wants public good codified as a “central purpose and value of MakerDAO.”

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Kia’s First NFTs Have Covered Adoption Costs for 22,000 Pets in Shelters

In addition to Kia, Starbucks and other corporate players have gotten in on the trend

by Ornella Hernandez /

