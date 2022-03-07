Coinbase Ventures

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Coinbase Ventures.
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Espresso Systems Launches to Public Amid a $32M Raise

The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Real Estate Startup Raises Round To Expand Digitized Property Investments

The capital will go toward staff expansion and marketing, co-founder and CEO Trevor Bacon told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

In One of Africa’s Largest Crypto Raises, South African Exchange Takes In $50M

The Series B round, led by Pantera Capital, raises the company’s valuation to $240 million

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Trading Platform Amber Group Eclipses $3B Valuation With Latest Raise

The crypto platform was founded in 2017 and works with over 1,000 clients in institutional and consumer markets.

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.