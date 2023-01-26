Compass Mining

Markets

Going Nuclear: Bitcoin Mining’s Potential Energy Future

Miners Marathon Digital and TeraWulf could look to use more nuclear energy going forward — if the power industry cooperates

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Mining Firms Take Different Approaches to Selling Bitcoin

Hut 8 has no intention of selling its bitcoins, though other miners are offloading the asset to cover operations and fund expansions

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Compass Mining Searches for Direction After Top Execs Resign

Staff has been slashed by 15%, while senior employees and execs have taken a 50% paycheck cut, the miner said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Compass Mining Appoints Two Interim CEOs in Bid To Rekindle ‘Goodwill’

Compass Mining said it is on the hunt for new executive replacements following the resignation of its CEO and CFO

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Ledger Enterprise Has New Leader

Compass Mining beefed up its C-suite with hires focused on expansion

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Russia’s Move to Regulate Cryptocurrency Puts Other Countries on Notice

Russia is expected to draw up crypto legislation, including tax standards, by Feb. 18

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Compass Mining to Now Serve At-home Miners

Company launches delivery of Bitmain’s Antminer S19 and MicroBT’s Whatsminer M30S.

by Ben Strack /

