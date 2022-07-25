Copper.co
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Copper.co.
The conclusion of Copper’s latest funding round follows months of previous deliberations with the UK’s financial regulator, the FCA
by Sebastian Sinclair /
A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co
by Ben Strack /
Tokarev started his career as a Quant, having graduated from Imperial College, London, with a Distinction in Risk Management and Financial Engineering.
by Liz Coyne /
Traditional financial players are very accustomed to following strict regulatory guidelines and digital assets pose a challenge, according to Copper’s Barber.
by Casey Wagner /
“The latest wave we’ve seen has been the coming of the large financial institutions that really have been prompted by their clients to enter the space,” Kostadinov said.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /