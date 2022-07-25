Copper.co

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Copper.co.
article-image

Markets

Barclays Takes Punt on Crypto Firm Copper in Latest Funding Round

The conclusion of Copper’s latest funding round follows months of previous deliberations with the UK’s financial regulator, the FCA

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: FTX Adds Gaming Partnerships Lead

A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Copper.co CEO: Three Pillars of Risk in Digital Assets

Tokarev started his career as a Quant, having graduated from Imperial College, London, with a Distinction in Risk Management and Financial Engineering.

by Liz Coyne /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Copper’s Barber: Traditional Financial Players Want to See Regulation in Crypto

Traditional financial players are very accustomed to following strict regulatory guidelines and digital assets pose a challenge, according to Copper’s Barber.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Copper.co’s Kostadinov Sees Growth for Crypto Funding and Infrastructure

“The latest wave we’ve seen has been the coming of the large financial institutions that really have been prompted by their clients to enter the space,” Kostadinov said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.