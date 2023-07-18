copyright
There are a total of 4 articles associated with copyright.
There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs
by Michael Bodley /
A Grumpy Cat memecoiner finds out what happens when copyright owners don’t approve of cryptocurrencies using their creations
Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga vindicated case against NFT copycats Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen
Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against RR/BAYC creator for infringing upon its brand, trademark and intellectual property
by Ornella Hernandez /