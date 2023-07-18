copyright

Web3

Yuga Labs’ intensifying IP takedowns spur CryptoPunk backlash

There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs

by Michael Bodley /
Business

‘Grumpy Cat’ Creator Sends Cease-and-Desist NFT to Memecoin Issuer

A Grumpy Cat memecoiner finds out what happens when copyright owners don’t approve of cryptocurrencies using their creations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Scores Legal Victory in Ryder Ripps Lawsuit

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga vindicated case against NFT copycats Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Alleging Trademark Violation, Bored Apes Take Satirist to Court

Yuga Labs filed a lawsuit against RR/BAYC creator for infringing upon its brand, trademark and intellectual property

by Ornella Hernandez /

