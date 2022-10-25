crypto mixer

Policy

Chinese Officials Hoped CoinJoin Would Hide Bitcoin Bribes

Two Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with obstructing a US federal investigation by paying bitcoin bribes worth $61,000

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Treasury Must Clarify Tornado Cash Sanctions, Congressman Says

Rep. Tom Emmer has urged Janet Yellen’s Treasury office to expand on its Tornado Cash sanctions, saying “expectation of privacy is normal”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Tornado Cash Developer’s Arrest Sparks Protest in Amsterdam

More than 50 people gathered in Amsterdam’s historic Dam Square this weekend in protest of Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev’s arrest

by Shalini Nagarajan /
EducationPolicy

Crypto Mixers and Privacy Coins: Can They Resist Censorship?

US sanctions on Tornado Cash smart contracts have created new regulatory challenges for crypto mixers and privacy coins

by John Gilbert /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions First Crypto Mixing Service Following Record Hack

In its first sanction against a crypto mixing service, the Treasury targets Blender.io, which it says was used in the Ronin Network breach

by Casey Wagner /

