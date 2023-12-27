crypto policy

Opinion

States, not Washington, will lead crypto regulation in 2024

Blockchain enthusiasts focusing only on what’s happening around Washington are missing the forest for the trees

by Peter Herzog /
Policy

World Economic Forum Thinks it Knows How to Fix Crypto Policy

The World Economic Forum has prescribed a set of fixes for global agencies intent on regulating the crypto industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

It’s Time for Crypto To Regulate Itself

Who needs the flip-flopping SEC when you could just band together and create your own rules?

by John Rizzo /
Policy

Gibraltar Minister: Balanced Regulation Key to Restoring Trust in Crypto

Blockworks exclusively sat down with Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, to discuss trust in cryptocurrency

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

2022 Will Be the Most Consequential Year in Crypto Policy Yet

An executive order is just the beginning

by Ron Hammond /

