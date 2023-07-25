deloitte

There are a total of 7 articles associated with deloitte.
article-image

Finance

Deloitte, Chainalysis partner up in quest to achieve crypto compliance

Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Dumps Auditor for ‘Big Four’ Accounting Firm

Bloomberg found that nearly half of crypto companies recently surveyed receive audit services from Deloitte, EY, PwC or KPMG

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

No Bear Market for Crypto Talent: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Now

Many companies are on the hunt for people who are fired up, all-in and ready to get their hands dirty to reignite the crypto and blockchain industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Deloitte Could Be Jumping Into Crypto Headfirst With Hundreds of Job Listings

Deloitte appears to have the most crypto-related job listings of the “Big Four” accounting firms

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

Circle Taps Deloitte as New Auditor, Doubles Down on Proof of Reserves 

Circle, who for years partnered with firm Grant Thornton for its audits, makes the switch to Deloitte as various accounting firms express concern over working with crypto companies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Startup Clashes With Deloitte Over Domain — And Wins

Deloitte argued crypto startup Don’t Know Your Customer was fraudulently leveraging one of its trademarks for its website domain

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Deloitte, Credit Unions Call for Digital Asset Regulatory Clarity

Credit unions in the US responded to a request for comment about digital asset regulation, and they said they want a seat at the table.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.