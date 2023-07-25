deloitte
Deloitte has spent the past year delving deeper into crypto and blockchain
Bloomberg found that nearly half of crypto companies recently surveyed receive audit services from Deloitte, EY, PwC or KPMG
Many companies are on the hunt for people who are fired up, all-in and ready to get their hands dirty to reignite the crypto and blockchain industry
Deloitte appears to have the most crypto-related job listings of the “Big Four” accounting firms
Circle, who for years partnered with firm Grant Thornton for its audits, makes the switch to Deloitte as various accounting firms express concern over working with crypto companies
Deloitte argued crypto startup Don’t Know Your Customer was fraudulently leveraging one of its trademarks for its website domain
Credit unions in the US responded to a request for comment about digital asset regulation, and they said they want a seat at the table.