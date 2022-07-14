Devin Finzer

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Devin Finzer.
article-image

Markets

OpenSea Lays Off 20% of Staff

NFT marketplace OpenSea joins prominent crypto companies in cutting staff

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading

Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

OpenSea Polygon NFT Sales On Track to Hit 2.2M by End of January

The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Web3

Former Lyft Exec Tapped as OpenSea’s First CFO

Tech veteran Brian Roberts said in an interview that he is already planning the popular NFT marketplace’s initial public offering.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.