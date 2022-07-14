Devin Finzer
NFT marketplace OpenSea joins prominent crypto companies in cutting staff
by Bessie Liu /
Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison
by Ornella Hernandez /
The total OpenSea Polygon traders have increased from just 15 users in late June 2021, to over 846,433 users as of Jan. 6, according to data by user niftytable on Dune Analytics
by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Tech veteran Brian Roberts said in an interview that he is already planning the popular NFT marketplace’s initial public offering.
by Morgan Chittum /